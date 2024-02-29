231709
Do you feel Canadian pay too much wireless and broadband services?

Poll: Wireless prices

MPs have voted unanimously to summon the chief executives of Canada's three largest telecommunications companies to testify at a federal committee as it studies the accessibility and affordability of wireless and broadband services.

A motion put forward Wednesday at the House of Commons' industry committee meeting by NDP MP Don Davies calls on Tony Staffieri, Mirko Bibic and Darren Entwistle — the CEOs of Rogers Communications Inc., BCE Inc. and Telus Corp., respectively — to appear and answer questions.

The committee had previously invited the trio, along with Quebecor Inc. CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau, to appear before it.

While Péladeau answered that call earlier this month, Wednesday's meeting heard from other witnesses representing each of the Big 3.

"With all due respect to them, they are not the ones that this committee requested appear," said Davies.

"I believe that(these CEOs) have already been requested to appear by the committee, my understanding is on two separate occasions, and have not," he said.

"I think it's appropriate to issue summons for them to appear to answer questions on these extremely important matters of national interest to all Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

Asked for comment on the motion, spokespersons for Rogers and Telus did not immediately respond.

Bell spokeswoman Caroline Audet said in an email that "we will continue to work productively with committee members and the Clerk on this and other important issues, as we have always done."

Some members of the committee say they are concerned about cellphone and internet prices in Canada, arguing Canadians pay too much for those services.

Those MPs sounded the alarm in January, when Rogers confirmed prices were going up by an average of $5 for wireless customers not on contract and some Bell Canada customers were also told their wireless bills were set to increase.

