231709
Are you in favour of vaccinating children?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1382


Are you in favour of vaccinating children?

Poll: Children's vaccinations

Castanet - | Story: 474607

Canadians appear to be more hesitant about vaccinating their children according to recent polling.

A recent Angus Reid poll found that 17% of parents of minors polled said they're “really against” vaccinating their kids, a four-fold increase from 2019. Over the past five years, there's also been a significant decrease of those who support mandatory vaccinations in schools, from 70% in 2019 to 55% in 2024.

Fifty-two percent of parents with children younger than 18 said it should ultimately be up to the parents to decide whether or not to vaccinate their kids.

The issue of vaccination hit a fever-pitch through the COVID-19 pandemic, but skepticism around the COVID-19 vaccine appears to have bled over into vaccines in general.

Earlier this month, public health officials warned of potential measles outbreaks in Alberta, given declining vaccination rates. Alberta has also seen an outbreak of whooping cough in the province, a disease that’s preventable by vaccination.

In the recent poll, 71% of respondents said they see believe the growing anti-vax movement will lead to “a lot of people getting sick unnecessarily.”

Angus Reid polled 1,626 Canadian adults from Feb. 16-19, 2024.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 27, 2024 - 6815 votes
Is $10 million enough compensation for government apprehension of hundreds of Doukhobor children in the 1950s?

Right amount: 946
Too little: 1435
Too much: 2956
Unsure: 1478

February 26, 2024 - 9852 votes
Is a 65-cent hike in the minimum wage in B.C. too much, too little or the right amount?

Too much: 2215
Too little: 3479
The right amount: 2581
No change needed: 1577

February 24, 2024 - 12079 votes
Do you think the province's ban on short-term rentals will hurt tourism in B.C.?

Yes: 7447
No: 4161
Unsure: 471

February 22, 2024 - 8846 votes
Is a tax on re-selling homes in B.C. within the first two years of ownership a good idea?

Yes: 3832
No: 4553
Unsure: 461

February 21, 2024 - 9595 votes
When buying groceries are you loyal to one store or do you shop where the prices are lowest?

Loyal to one store: 2396
Where prices are lowest: 7199



Previous Poll Results

Is $10 million enough compensation for government apprehension of hundreds of Doukhobor children in the 1950s?

Total Votes:  6816
Right amount: 
13.88%
Too little: 
21.05%
Too much: 
43.38%
Unsure: 
21.68%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


220783
230092
221329
221409