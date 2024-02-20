230277
230979

Do you think the federal government should scale back carbon pricing revenue money to business to give more to rural families in Canada?

Poll: Cutting carbon revenue

Castanet - | Story: 473321

The federal government is cutting the amount of money small- and medium-sized businesses will be given from carbon pricing revenues so it can increase the amount of money rebated to rural families.

That's happening even as the government still owes businesses $2.5 billion in carbon pricing revenues from the first five years of the program.

Dan Kelly, the president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says businesses were already getting far less back from carbon pricing than they pay, and this will make that even worse.

The federal government says it intends to return $623 million in carbon pricing revenues to businesses for the 2023-24 year.

That's one-third less than was set aside for business rebates for the previous year, when the carbon price itself was $15 less per tonne.

The carbon price rebate programs for business are tied specifically to investments they make in energy efficiencies, but those programs have issued less than $100 million to businesses to date.

The federal government's decision last fall to add another 10 per cent to household carbon rebates for rural Canadians reduced the amount of money left to distribute to business even further.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 17, 2024 - 9459 votes
Should the province provide more support for seniors living in rural areas of B.C?

Yes: 7972
No: 921
Unsure: 566

February 15, 2024 - 8935 votes
Should Canada reconsider its level of foreign aid with an eye to reducing it?

Yes: 6984
No: 1513
Unsure: 438

February 14, 2024 - 6508 votes
Do you feel the province's recent housing rule reforms reflect the needs of your community?

Yes: 1271
No: 4507
Unsure: 730

February 13, 2024 - 8064 votes
Are you stressed about the economy?

Not stressed at all: 1358
Somewhat stressed: 3593
Very stressed: 3113

February 12, 2024 - 5585 votes
Should B.C. have a recall process for municipal politicians?

Yes: 4748
No: 451
Unsure: 386



Previous Poll Results

Should the province provide more support for seniors living in rural areas of B.C?

Total Votes:  9460
Yes: 
84.28%
No: 
9.74%
Unsure: 
5.98%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


226855
224488
221329
230083