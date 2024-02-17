231260
Should the province provide more support for seniors living in rural areas of B.C?

Poll: Help for seniors

B.C.'s senior's advocate is calling for increased health supports in the rural parts of the province, which are home to an increasing number of seniors.

According to a new report from the Seniors Advocate of B.C., 43% of B.C. seniors living in rural areas reside in the Interior Health region, followed by Vancouver Island with 25%.

The report highlights the challenges the aging population faces.

“We face a geographical challenge where 86% of our population is concentrated in dense urban cores on 4% of our land mass,” said Isobel Mackenzie with B.C. Seniors Advocate.

“The vastness of rural B.C. makes accessing supports by aging seniors more difficult because critical services are spread over a large, sparsely-populated area.”

According to the report, more seniors in rural areas do not have a family doctor. Current data suggests 17% of rural seniors go without a physician compared to 13% of urban seniors. Seniors living in areas with more rural communities have a lower life expectancy.

The report also highlights the limitations seniors have accessing care in rural communities compared to urban centres, with repeated closures of emergency departments in rural areas impacting seniors' access to care. In the Thompson-Okanagan both Merritt and Oliver have faced repeated ED closures due to limited staff.

The advocate highlights several different factors which differentiate rural seniors from urban seniors. Rural seniors have lower average and median incomes, fewer publicly subsidized long-term care beds per 1,000 people, and longer wait times to access long-term care and subsidized assisted living.

The seniors’ population in rural B.C. is growing faster than urban B.C. and by 2032, seniors will be 29% of the population of rural B.C. compared to 21% in urban B.C., the report says.

The advocate is recommending the following to better support rural seniors:

• Develop and implement a rural seniors housing strategy.

• Develop and implement a rural health human resource strategy.

• Develop and implement rural seniors home and community care strategy.

• Develop and implement a provincial long-term care and assisted living plan based on equity throughout the province.

• Develop and implement a provincial rural transportation strategy.

• Improve and better promote the provincial travel assistance program and hope air.

• Increase rural representation in government through the creation of a ministry or minister of state for rural B.C.

The full report can be found online here.

