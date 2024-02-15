Should Canada reconsider its level of foreign aid with an eye to reducing it?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference in the Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire, Que., Feb. 15.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pledging that a future government would cut what he calls "wasteful foreign aid" and would not allow funding to go to "dictators, terrorists and multinational bureaucracies."

He made the comment Thursday in response to a question about his position on NATO's military spending targets, as ministers from the military alliance meet in Brussels.

Poilievre is offering early insights this week into his thoughts on defence spending, as he continues to focus his messaging on cost-of-living issues — and as public opinion polls show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals trailing the Tories.

The Conservative leader's office says a future Poilievre government "will work towards meeting Canada's NATO spending commitment" of two per cent of its GDP, as Ottawa continues to fall well short of the target.

Former United States president Donald Trump said at a recent rally for his re-election that he would encourage Russia to "do whatever the hell they want" to any NATO member that shirks its spending commitment.

Poilievre told reporters Thursday in Pointe-Claire, Que., a municipality near Montreal, that Trudeau's national defence plan hinges on the U.S. protecting Canada.

"His plan for national defence is to rely on Joe Biden or Donald Trump to protect Canada. That puts America in charge of Canada's future — I don't want that."

He said he would divert money from foreign aid back to Canada's military.

Poilievre's office did not immediately specify which countries or programs would be on the financial chopping block.

Last month, he pledged to permanently stop funding a United Nations agency that supports Palestinians amid allegations some of its staff played a role in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

After the accusations emerged, the federal Liberals said they would pause funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, known as UNWRA.

