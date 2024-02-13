Are you stressed about the economy?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes People shop in a grocery store in Montreal.

Canadians are stressed out about the economy and have little faith in politicians or governments to fix big problems, a new survey suggests.

The annual CanTrust Index published by Proof Strategies queries Canadians about their level in trust in everything from political leaders and businesses to corporations, the media, bankers and scientists.

The 2024 edition shows that fear of economic pain, such as a recession or unemployment, appears to be driving higher levels of anxiety than COVID-19 ever did.

"We were surprised to see how high the anxiety has gone," said Proof chair Bruce MacLellan. "Two-thirds of Canadians say they currently are feeling anxiety and stress."

Women in particular reported higher levels of economic anxiety and lower levels of confidence in the health care system and in Canada's democracy than did their male counterparts.

Almost three in four women surveyed said the economy had increased their anxiety and stress levels compared with fewer than three in five men who took part in the poll.

"If people don't feel like they're getting a fair deal, if people are feeling like they're not advancing or getting ahead or taking care of their families, they start to lose trust," said MacLellan.

He cited in particular the "values question," which asks respondents to rate a list of core values that represent Canada.

"With women, every single one of them has dropped and their confidence that Canada is living up to its values is in decline."

The poll also suggests the faith of Canadians in the country's political leaders to ease those fears is still plumbing new depths, said MacLellan.

"I think the biggest problem areas are the behaviour of politicians and how they are not contributing or building trust."

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]