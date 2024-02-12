230869
Should B.C. have a recall process for municipal politicians?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  586


Ground rules put in place behind the scenes at Kamloops city hall are receiving mixed reviews after a third-party investigator found Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson repeatedly used his office to threaten the job of the city’s CAO and attempted to influence other municipal hiring decisions.

In February of 2023, the City of Kamloops retained a lawyer from a Vancouver firm to conduct a third-party investigation after an incident in which staff overheard a loud argument between the mayor and a councillor at city hall.

An internal workplace investigation followed, and the city’s human resources director subsequently identified the need for an external third-party investigation.

The investigator, Terry Honcharuk of the Integrity Group, looked into allegations of “unlawful and/or inappropriate conduct” on the part of the mayor, made by four city employees — including city CAO David Trawin.

The confidential investigative report, which has been obtained by Castanet Kamloops, concluded Hamer-Jackson’s behaviour violated city council's code of conduct on a number of occasions.

Certain measures have since been put in place restricting how the mayor communicates with Trawin and a handful of other city staffers.

Mayor’s behaviour called ‘aggressive'

Honcharuk found Hamer-Jackson violated the code on eight occasions between November of 2022 and April of 2023 in relation to his interactions with Trawin. The report said the mayor was “offensive, demeaning, insulting or abusive” to Trawin, and displayed “aggressive action that was threatening to Mr. Trawin’s job security.”

The investigator also determined that Hamer-Jackson suggested having a city councillor’s son, who works in the city’s community services department, transferred to Kamloops Fire Rescue in an attempt to influence council votes.

Hamer-Jackson admittedly also attempted to have one of his supporters and campaign workers hired as co-CAO, another effort that is detailed in Honcharuk’s report.

Previous Polls

February 10, 2024 - 11119 votes
Should Canada have mandatory minimum jail sentences for anyone convicted of extortion?

Yes: 9910
No: 664
Unsure: 545

February 8, 2024 - 6115 votes
Does Canada need a citizen's committee to study electoral reform?

Yes: 3657
No: 1857
Unsure: 601

February 7, 2024 - 8347 votes
Should flavoured nicotine pouches be restricted in B.C.?

Yes: 5763
No: 2140
Unsure: 444

February 6, 2024 - 7663 votes
Should the province step in to help B.C.'s wine industry?

Yes: 2823
No: 4324
Unsure: 516

February 5, 2024 - 7787 votes
Does Canada need a law to regulate artificial intelligence?

Yes: 6853
No: 592
Unsure: 342



