230665

Should Canada have mandatory minimum jail sentences for anyone convicted of extortion?

Poll: Mandatory sentences

Castanet - | Story: 471681

Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government will establish mandatory minimum prison sentences for people convicted of extortion.

The opposition leader says extortion-related crime has skyrocketed with police in multiple provinces dealing with organized crime threats against businesses.

Poilievre's remarks were delivered in a commercial centre in Surrey, B.C., where police say shots were fired at a business in November.

Poilievre says the Conservatives would impose mandatory minimum sentences of three years on anyone convicted of extortion, and five years for someone found to be "acting on behalf of gangs or organized crime."

He says his party's plan will give police and prosecutors another tool to target "ringleaders" of criminal gangs, and also "restore" a four-year mandatory minimum sentence for extortionists who use guns.

Poilievre says arson would be considered an "aggravating factor" in extortion cases, and there would be a reversal of what he called "catch and release" policing.

His comments come amid a wave of extortion threats, shootings and arson that police in three provinces say are primarily targeting South Asian-owned businesses.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 8, 2024 - 5996 votes
Does Canada need a citizen's committee to study electoral reform?

Yes: 3582
No: 1823
Unsure: 591

February 7, 2024 - 8347 votes
Should flavoured nicotine pouches be restricted in B.C.?

Yes: 5763
No: 2140
Unsure: 444

February 6, 2024 - 7663 votes
Should the province step in to help B.C.'s wine industry?

Yes: 2823
No: 4324
Unsure: 516

February 5, 2024 - 7787 votes
Does Canada need a law to regulate artificial intelligence?

Yes: 6853
No: 592
Unsure: 342

February 1, 2024 - 11529 votes
Will a 4.7% tax hike on alcohol reduce how much alcohol you buy?

Yes: 3814
No: 5140
Unsure: 643
Don't drink alcohol: 1932



Previous Poll Results

Does Canada need a citizen's committee to study electoral reform?

Total Votes:  6001
Yes: 
59.74%
No: 
30.39%
Unsure: 
9.87%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


Toyota BZ4XAdvertisement
230100
221329