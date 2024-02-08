Does Canada need a citizen's committee to study electoral reform?

Photo: House of Canada MP Frank Caputo stands in opposition to a private members bill calling for a citizens assembly on electoral reform.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo has voted against a motion calling for a citizens' committee review of electoral reform in Canada.

Private members motion M-86 was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday by a vote of 218 to 102.

Some of Caputo’s Conservative colleagues voted in favour of the motion, as did some Liberals, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who promised electoral reform on the campaign trail before his election in 2015, also voted against the motion.

The motion was introduced by NDP MP Lisa Marie Barron. It calls on the government to create a citizens’ assembly on electoral reform, which would consist of people chosen from an impartial selection process to ensure the assembly’s independence and non-partisanship.

The motion said the committee would reflect the diversity of the Canadian population, including participation of different age groups, genders, ethnicities, languages, socioeconomic backgrounds and geographic regions.

The committee would determine whether electoral reform is needed in Canada and, if so, recommend specific measures be taken.

Then motion had the backing of local group Fair Vote Kamloops, which has been campaigning in the community, asking residents to sign a petition which was delivered to MP Caputo’s office. The petition was intended to persuade Caputo to support the motion.

Caputo told Castanet Kamloops last month he had yet to review the group’s petition. He said he was still debating the idea of a citizens’ assembly and is undecided on electoral reform.

Frances Monk, Fair Vote Kamloops organizer, told Castanet Kamloops most of the people she’s encountered going door to door are in support of a citizens’ assembly or the notion of some kind of change beyond the current first past the post voting system.

“We need to see a citizens’ coalition, so the citizens have a chance to decide about the future of our electoral system, and not just politicians who are on a four-year cycle and somewhat self-interested,” she said.

“I think people are looking for change now.”

Castanet Kamloops has put in a call to Caputo regarding his vote on the motion and is awaiting a reply.

