228944
230003

Does Canada need a citizen's committee to study electoral reform?

Poll: Electoral reform

Castanet - | Story: 471398

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo has voted against a motion calling for a citizens' committee review of electoral reform in Canada.

Private members motion M-86 was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday by a vote of 218 to 102.

Some of Caputo’s Conservative colleagues voted in favour of the motion, as did some Liberals, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who promised electoral reform on the campaign trail before his election in 2015, also voted against the motion.

The motion was introduced by NDP MP Lisa Marie Barron. It calls on the government to create a citizens’ assembly on electoral reform, which would consist of people chosen from an impartial selection process to ensure the assembly’s independence and non-partisanship.

The motion said the committee would reflect the diversity of the Canadian population, including participation of different age groups, genders, ethnicities, languages, socioeconomic backgrounds and geographic regions.

The committee would determine whether electoral reform is needed in Canada and, if so, recommend specific measures be taken.

Then motion had the backing of local group Fair Vote Kamloops, which has been campaigning in the community, asking residents to sign a petition which was delivered to MP Caputo’s office. The petition was intended to persuade Caputo to support the motion.

Caputo told Castanet Kamloops last month he had yet to review the group’s petition. He said he was still debating the idea of a citizens’ assembly and is undecided on electoral reform.

Frances Monk, Fair Vote Kamloops organizer, told Castanet Kamloops most of the people she’s encountered going door to door are in support of a citizens’ assembly or the notion of some kind of change beyond the current first past the post voting system.

“We need to see a citizens’ coalition, so the citizens have a chance to decide about the future of our electoral system, and not just politicians who are on a four-year cycle and somewhat self-interested,” she said.

“I think people are looking for change now.”

Castanet Kamloops has put in a call to Caputo regarding his vote on the motion and is awaiting a reply.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 6, 2024 - 7663 votes
Should the province step in to help B.C.'s wine industry?

Yes: 2823
No: 4324
Unsure: 516

February 5, 2024 - 7787 votes
Does Canada need a law to regulate artificial intelligence?

Yes: 6853
No: 592
Unsure: 342

February 1, 2024 - 11529 votes
Will a 4.7% tax hike on alcohol reduce how much alcohol you buy?

Yes: 3814
No: 5140
Unsure: 643
Don't drink alcohol: 1932

January 31, 2024 - 9060 votes
Should there be free trade in wine across provincial borders in Canada?

Yes: 8387
No: 479
Unsure: 194

January 30, 2024 - 8719 votes
Is B.C. right to halt new international student enrolments for two years?

Yes: 7167
No: 980
Unsure: 572



Previous Poll Results

Should flavoured nicotine pouches be restricted in B.C.?

Total Votes:  8296
Yes: 
69.01%
No: 
25.65%
Unsure: 
5.34%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


229709
224256
221329