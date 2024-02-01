Will a 4.7% federal tax hike on alcohol reduce how much alcohol you buy?

224032
Will a 4.7% tax hike on alcohol reduce how much alcohol you buy?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Don't drink alcohol 
Total Votes:  453


Those who make and sell alcoholic drinks are balking at the federal government's planned 4.7-per-cent excise tax hike on April 1 – something that would filter through to hit consumers in the pocketbook.

They are urging Ottawa to reduce that increase to two per cent, which is what happened last year, when the federal government originally proposed a 6.3-per-cent excise-tax increase.

The excise tax is tied to inflation, and the only way it can be changed to be lower than inflation is if Parliament acts.

"There should be a cap on the excise-tax increase," Association for Beverage Licensees executive director Jeff Guignard told BIV this afternoon. "Otherwise, we're just punishing the very companies that are struggling right now, and they will have to pass on those costs to an industry that's struggling."

British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO Ian Tostenson concurred.

He told BIV today that he thinks an automatic excise-tax increase, tied to inflation, is "irresponsible." He has been an outspoken advocate for allowing small-business restaurant owners to have more time to repay Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) interest-free loans that the federal government provided during the pandemic. Failing to allow an extension, he said, could cause thousands of B.C. restaurants to permanently close.

The B.C. wine industry, which would be affected by this tax hike, has been reeling with vines and buds killed off by a deep freeze in December 2022 and then another one earlier this month.

"This is absolutely not the time for an excise tax hike tied to inflation," said British Columbia Wine Growers CEO MIles Prodan. "It would be a piling on of challenges on top of the extreme-freezing events, and other climate change impacts that our industry faces."

