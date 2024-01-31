Should there be free trade in wine across provincial borders in Canada?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh Bottles of British Columbia wine on display at a liquor store in Cremona, Alta.

An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.

"They are really making a threat," said Al Hudec, a lawyer hired by winemakers to push back against the Alberta move.

"The B.C. wineries are not breaking any laws in Alberta. This is just muscling the wineries."

Last week, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, which regulates the sale of liquor in the province by controlling wholesale and distribution, sent a letter to wineries in B.C. It said the agency had been investigating the practice of consumers in Alberta ordering wine directly from B.C. wineries instead of buying it in Alberta stores.

"Our investigation found tangible evidence of (your winery's) involvement in (direct-to-consumer) shipping of wines across provincial borders in Alberta," said one of the letters, shared with The Canadian Press.

"To maintain the integrity of Alberta's liquor model and to protect the interests of Alberta retailers and liquor agents, AGLC will not accept any inbound shipments from (your winery) from this date forward. We will resume acceptance of inbound shipments if, by way of written notice, (your winery) agrees to immediately cease (direct-to-consumer) shipping operations to Alberta."

That's corked, said Hudec. He said Alberta is trying to impose its regulations on another province.

"Provinces only have jurisdiction over people in the province and activities in the province. Any enforcement action has always been brought against individual consumers, not the wineries."

What's more, he said the Alberta letter isn't fair.

"(It) alludes vaguely to to some breach of the law but they don't give you the particulars. They don't give you a chance to respond, they don't give you a chance for a hearing.

"Then they impose this penalty they don't have any authority under the legislation to impose. It's totally offensive to administrative fairness."

Hudec said the Alberta move could be vulnerable to a judicial review.

