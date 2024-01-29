Should B.C. share decision-making power over public land with Indigenous groups?

Photo: Contributed Nathan Cullen, B.C.'s Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

The B.C. government is preparing legislation for this spring to allow the province to share its decision-making powers over public lands with Indigenous groups.

The Land Act governs access and use of public land, which covers 94 per cent of the province, and there are roughly 40,000 active tenures for activities and infrastructure, such as forestry and transmission towers. The proposed amendments will allow for joint statutory authority over new projects that require Crown tenure.

The province has said little publicly about the changes it intends to introduce during the coming legislative session, and only sent out notices to stakeholders in early January.

Because unsettled land claims hang over most of the province, development on Crown land is frequently held up in litigation over Indigenous rights. Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, said the amendments will provide an option to work jointly with First Nations on approvals for specific projects.

He said the changes are significant but were foreshadowed when the province passed a law in 2019 that aims to achieve reconciliation by providing greater influence to First Nations over lawmaking. The Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act commits the province to seek the “free, prior and informed consent” of affected Indigenous peoples on resource development.

“The notion of co-management is in the DNA of the Declaration Act,” Mr. Cullen said in an interview. “It will lead to greater certainty. It’ll lead to greater harmony, and fewer court cases and fewer protests, be they small infrastructure like a dock, or a large project like a mine.”

He said he does not expect the amendments to the Land Act will apply to existing tenures or renewals, however there is scant detail available. The province has quietly posted a public engagement forum online, which is open for comments until the end of March. However, it intends to have the changes in force by late spring – an unusually short span of time to write and enact legislative changes.

