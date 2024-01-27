Should the use of cellphones be restricted in B.C. schools?

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby.

British Columbia is moving to restrict the use of cellphones in schools as part of measures Premier David Eby says will help protect young people from online threats.

Eby said the government will also launch a service to remove intimate images from the internet and "pursue predators," as well as introduce legislation to hold social media companies accountable for harms they have caused.

A statement from the province said all schools would have policies in place to restrict students’ classroom cellphone use by the start of the next school year.

It said it would work with school districts to make sure that happens.

The statement also said two new services will start next week to help people stop or prevent distribution online of explicit images of them without their consent and to pursue damages from the predators.

Attorney General Niki Sharma said the services would help people, especially young adults, get their private images taken down from websites.

The statement said the services would “improve access to justice and offer a clear path to legal action.”

“Technology can be an extremely useful tool, but when used by bad actors it can have devastating impacts on people’s lives,” Sharma said in the statement.

“That’s why we are providing supports for people, especially young adults, to take down their private images from websites and pursue damages against predators.”

Legislation designed to hold companies accountable for harm caused to the public would be coming in the spring, the statement said.

