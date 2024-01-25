Should municipal bus service in B.C. be deemed an essential service by the provincial government?

Photo: Glacier Media Bus service in Metro Vancouver resumed on Jan. 24, 2024, following a 48-hour strike action.

People impacted by the Metro Vancouver transit strike are trying to get buses deemed an essential service.

A Change.org petition making that request has been created by a Surrey resident and has garnered more than 1,300 signatures as of Wednesday.

Kevin Neath created the petition, stating he relies heavily on public transit for his commute to work and to see his girlfriend, family and friends.

“Without buses, I am virtually immobile,” he says. “This is not just my story, but the reality of many citizens in our community who depend on this service every day.”

A 48-hour strike action on Monday saw buses shut down and the SeaBus cancelled after 180 bus supervisors walked off the job. CUPE Local 4500 and Coast Mountain Bus Company were unable to reach a deal over the weekend.

Buses in Metro Vancouver are not an essential service, but B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains could order the supervisors back to work as essential workers.

Neath hopes the petition will put pressure on B.C. officials to recognize the importance of the bus service.

"This lack of recognition leaves us vulnerable during strikes or other disruptions that could leave thousands stranded without any alternative means of transport,” he says.

Neath wants "as many signatures as possible" to stop further disruption. And he's not alone: a New Westminster Record reader is also asking for the province to deem it an essential service.

