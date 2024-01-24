Should B.C. ban the use of conventional natural gas for home heating as of 2030?

Photo: hand out Gas furnace installation contractors will be in even higher demand over the next six years if the B.C. government follows through on a plan to ban natural gas heating appliances from all buildings in the province starting in 2030.

As part of its zero-emission space and water heating mandate, the B.C. government is asking natural gas, electrical and lighting contractors for feedback on a proposed ban on the use of conventional gas equipment for residential, commercial and institutional buildings.

The new rules, to take effect provincewide Jan. 1, 2030, would prohibit the sale and installation of gas water heaters and would also ban gas furnaces and gas boilers unless either is installed as part of a hybrid dual fuel system (electric or gas heat pumps integrated with conventional gas combustion appliances).

The government’s CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 initiative is developing a policy to implement the Highest Efficiency Equipment Standard (HEES) commitment, which identifies high-efficiency, low-carbon appliances such as electric baseboard heaters, electric furnaces, electric heat pumps, gas heat pumps or hybrid dual fuel systems as the accepted heating appliances for existing buildings and new construction in B.C., starting in six years.

According to an information sheet released by CleanBC on Dec. 22:

“Space and water heating are the primary drivers of GHG emissions from buildings. To meet our targets, we need to ensure these functions are super-efficient, improve resilience and, wherever possible, run on clean electricity or other renewable fuels. To help accelerate this transition, we're committing to highest-efficiency standards for new space and water heating equipment by 2030, and earlier where feasible.

“After 2030, all new space and water heating equipment sold and installed in B.C. will be at least 100 per cent efficient, significantly reducing emissions compared to current combustion technology. Electric resistance technologies like baseboard and electric water heaters are 100 per cent efficient: they convert all the energy they use into heat. But heat pump technologies exceed 100 per cent efficiency by capturing and moving ambient heat, without having to produce it. The new requirements will encourage more people to install electric heat pumps while continuing to allow the use of electric resistance technologies. They will also allow hybrid electric heat pump gas systems and high-efficiency gas heat pumps.”

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]