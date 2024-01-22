Should the fine for driving a vehicle without insurance be higher than $598?

Photo: BC Highway Patrol BC Highway Patrol-Kootenay pulled over 177 drivers with no insurance between Dec. 1, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2024.

An insurance blitz by the BC Highway Patrol in the Kootenays has turned up dozens of vehicles being driven around without insurance.

Between December 1, 2023 and January 11, 2024, BC Highway Patrol-Kootenay, found 177 drivers operating uninsured vehicles. The were each issued $598 violation tickets.

“Drivers should think about the risks of operating without insurance which include paying a significant fine, being financially responsible for a collision, and expensive towing costs. There is a risk of a driver’s license suspension or increased sanctions in court for repeat offences," said the officer in charge of Kootenay Highway Patrol, Inspector Chad Badry.

Those pulled over had plenty of excuses for no insurance. Here are the top 10 as compiled by BCHP-Kootenay:

• ICBC never sent me a reminder.

• I am on the way to purchase insurance right now.

• I forgot.

• I don’t have a decal anymore.

• My insurance is paid for automatically, so I thought I didn’t need to renew.

• The registered owner is my mom, dad or friend and it’s their job.

• This is a company vehicle.

• My vehicle is actually insured, but I don’t have the documents.

• I cancelled the credit card that was making the preauthorized payments.

• I know I don’t have insurance, but I really needed to go somewhere.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]