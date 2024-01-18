228817
227330

Should the federal government grant a third extension to repaying interest-free COVID business-loans?

Poll: CEBA loans

Castanet - | Story: 468001

The bill has come due for Canadian businesses to repay interest-free pandemic loans – a deadline that has the potential to rattle B.C.’s commercial real estate market.

“There's potential for some fairly sizable impact to the market and the retail landscape,” said Susan Thompson, associate director of research at commercial real estate firm Colliers.

“We're watching this very closely to see what happens. This is one of those things that doesn't occur very often, so there's a potential for change.”

About 900,000 small businesses tapped interest-free Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans of up to $60,000 geared towards providing pandemic relief. Businesses that pay back the loan prior to the Jan. 18 deadline will receive partial forgiveness of up to 33 per cent, according to the Government of Canada.

Data gathered in December found 22.4 per cent of businesses with outstanding CEBA loans won’t be able to repay them on time, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Outstanding loans past today’s due date will convert to three-year-term loans, subject to interest of five per cent annually.

“In the case where they’re unable to find an option to either repay or refinance that loan … they'd have to look at what they have in terms of savings. What can they put off and what can they afford? Then they ultimately have to make the decision, if they can't do any of those things, if possibly closing down is an option,” said Thompson.

CEBA loans and their impact on the retail real estate was identified as one of the “big areas” that Colliers will be watching in 2024, said Kirk Kuester, executive managing director of the firm’s Vancouver office.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

January 17, 2024 - 6137 votes
Should municipalities be more flexible when it comes to zoning their neighbourhoods?

Yes: 3290
No: 2271
Unsure: 576

January 16, 2024 - 10188 votes
Are you concerned fewer health-care workers are getting flu shots now?

Yes: 3568
No: 6620

January 15, 2024 - 12274 votes
Should Canada reduce its immigration targets for the next few years?

Yes: 10541
No: 1242
Unsure: 491

January 13, 2024 - 13331 votes
Do you expect it will be harder to find affordable housing in your community in 2024?

Yes: 11475
No: 1240
Unsure: 616

January 11, 2024 - 8947 votes
Do you think the introduction of body cameras for police in B.C. will help interactions with the public?

Yes: 7483
No: 1040
Unsure: 424



Previous Poll Results

Should municipalities be more flexible when it comes to zoning their neighbourhoods?

Total Votes:  6138
Yes: 
53.6%
No: 
37.02%
Unsure: 
9.38%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


227083
221329