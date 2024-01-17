Should municipalities be more flexible when it comes to zoning their neighbourhoods?
Poll: Zoning flexibility
Castanet - Jan 17, 2024 / 7:30 pm | Story: 467812
Photo: The Canadian Press /Darren Calabrese
Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser speaks to reporters following a meeting in Halifax, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Canada's housing minister is warning that municipalities won't be successful in their applications for the federal Housing Accelerator Fund if they refuse to ban exclusionary zoning.
Canada's Housing Minister is warning that municipalities won't succeed with applications for federal housing accelerator funding unless they are flexible on zoning rules.
Speaking Wednesday at an Empire Club of Canada luncheon in Toronto, Sean Fraser said a willingness to adopt zoning reforms has been key for the communities that signed deals with Ottawa.
Fraser said the federal government has seen "a change in approach overnight" on the part of cities that were initially resistant to such changes, as competition for the money has prompted some jurisdictions to become more open to reform.
"If you want to tap into the fund, be more ambitious than your neighbours," Fraser said.
"There are cities who won't receive funding because they don't want to end exclusionary zoning in Canada. I know who some of them are and maybe they'll change their ways."
The Housing Accelerator Fund, which is meant to spur the creation of housing supply, includes $4 billion in federal funding for Canadian municipalities and Indigenous governments. The program is set to run until 2026-27.
Read more
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
January 16, 2024 - 10155 votes
Are you concerned fewer health-care workers are getting flu shots now?
January 15, 2024 - 12274 votes
Should Canada reduce its immigration targets for the next few years?
| Yes:
| 10541
| No:
| 1242
| Unsure:
| 491
January 13, 2024 - 13331 votes
Do you expect it will be harder to find affordable housing in your community in 2024?
| Yes:
| 11475
| No:
| 1240
| Unsure:
| 616
January 11, 2024 - 8947 votes
Do you think the introduction of body cameras for police in B.C. will help interactions with the public?
| Yes:
| 7483
| No:
| 1040
| Unsure:
| 424
January 10, 2024 - 9683 votes
Should there be an ethics probe into the prime minister's recent vacation?
| Yes:
| 5795
| No:
| 3513
| Unsure:
| 375