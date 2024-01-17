Should municipalities be more flexible when it comes to zoning their neighbourhoods?

Photo: The Canadian Press /Darren Calabrese Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser speaks to reporters following a meeting in Halifax, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Canada's housing minister is warning that municipalities won't be successful in their applications for the federal Housing Accelerator Fund if they refuse to ban exclusionary zoning.

Canada's Housing Minister is warning that municipalities won't succeed with applications for federal housing accelerator funding unless they are flexible on zoning rules.

Speaking Wednesday at an Empire Club of Canada luncheon in Toronto, Sean Fraser said a willingness to adopt zoning reforms has been key for the communities that signed deals with Ottawa.

Fraser said the federal government has seen "a change in approach overnight" on the part of cities that were initially resistant to such changes, as competition for the money has prompted some jurisdictions to become more open to reform.

"If you want to tap into the fund, be more ambitious than your neighbours," Fraser said.

"There are cities who won't receive funding because they don't want to end exclusionary zoning in Canada. I know who some of them are and maybe they'll change their ways."

The Housing Accelerator Fund, which is meant to spur the creation of housing supply, includes $4 billion in federal funding for Canadian municipalities and Indigenous governments. The program is set to run until 2026-27.

