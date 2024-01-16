Are you concerned fewer health-care workers are getting flu shots now?

Photo: Glacier Media

As health officials urge British Columbians to get vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19, health-care workers themselves are increasingly declining a shot for the former, according to data published by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

From 2019 to 2023, the rate of influenza immunization among health-care workers in acute care settings, such as hospitals, has declined from an all-time high of 78 per cent to only 49 per cent.

The reported rate for long-term care staff, dealing with vulnerable seniors, has declined from 73 per cent to just 40 per cent, in the same period.

The declining rates may be explained by changes to reporting, as far fewer workers are now reporting their immunization status after mandatory reporting and discipline measures for not reporting were suspended, in 2020.

The BC CDC does issue caution in terms of the rates of immunizations being reported: “HCW (health-care worker) coverage has been lower in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, largely due to an increase in the proportion of individuals who did not report their influenza immunization status after the non-enforcement change in 2019/20.”

The centre also notes it has altered certain dates as to when a worker may report their status; however, it also notes “the change in date of self-reporting for the purpose of analysis likely did not have a significant impact on coverage."

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control and office of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did not respond to repeated requests for comment and help interpreting the data; it’s unclear how many more of the larger cohort of non-reporting workers are not vaccinated.

