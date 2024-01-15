228686
Should Canada reduce its immigration targets for the next few years?

Poll: Immigration

Canada is caught in a “population trap” and needs to significantly rein in immigration to escape it, National Bank of Canada economists said on Monday, one of several such critiques to emerge from Bay Street in recent days.

In a report, National Bank economists Stéfane Marion and Alexandra Ducharme said that “staggering” population growth is stretching the country’s absorptive capacity, notably seen in residential construction that is nowhere near sufficient to house all those newcomers.

The National Bank economists argued that annual population growth should not exceed 300,000 to 500,000.

Their suggestion is wildly different from current trends. Over the 12 months to Oct. 1, Canada’s population grew by 1.25 million or 3.2 per cent, the quickest pace of growth since the late 1950s. Almost the entirety of population growth is driven by international migration, and most of that comes from temporary residents, such as students and workers.

“Canada is caught in a population trap that has historically been the preserve of emerging economies,” the report said. “We currently lack the infrastructure and capital stock in this country to adequately absorb current population growth and improve our standard of living.”

The federal government’s expansionary immigration policies have increasingly come under fire. While Ottawa sets targets for the intake of permanent residents – the figure for this year is 485,000 – there are effectively no limits on the arrival of temporary residents.

Previous Polls

January 13, 2024 - 13270 votes
Do you expect it will be harder to find affordable housing in your community in 2024?

Yes: 11416
No: 1238
Unsure: 616

January 11, 2024 - 8947 votes
Do you think the introduction of body cameras for police in B.C. will help interactions with the public?

Yes: 7483
No: 1040
Unsure: 424

January 10, 2024 - 9683 votes
Should there be an ethics probe into the prime minister's recent vacation?

Yes: 5795
No: 3513
Unsure: 375

January 9, 2024 - 7335 votes
Is your vehicle properly equipped for snowy winter driving conditions?

Yes: 6823
No: 377
Don't drive: 135

January 8, 2024 - 11106 votes
If your child wanted to change their pronouns would you be supportive or opposed?

Supportive: 2506
Opposed: 6165
Unsure: 1424
Don't have children: 1011



