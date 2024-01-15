Should Canada reduce its immigration targets for the next few years?

Photo: Katie Moum on Unsplash

Canada is caught in a “population trap” and needs to significantly rein in immigration to escape it, National Bank of Canada economists said on Monday, one of several such critiques to emerge from Bay Street in recent days.

In a report, National Bank economists Stéfane Marion and Alexandra Ducharme said that “staggering” population growth is stretching the country’s absorptive capacity, notably seen in residential construction that is nowhere near sufficient to house all those newcomers.

The National Bank economists argued that annual population growth should not exceed 300,000 to 500,000.

Their suggestion is wildly different from current trends. Over the 12 months to Oct. 1, Canada’s population grew by 1.25 million or 3.2 per cent, the quickest pace of growth since the late 1950s. Almost the entirety of population growth is driven by international migration, and most of that comes from temporary residents, such as students and workers.

“Canada is caught in a population trap that has historically been the preserve of emerging economies,” the report said. “We currently lack the infrastructure and capital stock in this country to adequately absorb current population growth and improve our standard of living.”

The federal government’s expansionary immigration policies have increasingly come under fire. While Ottawa sets targets for the intake of permanent residents – the figure for this year is 485,000 – there are effectively no limits on the arrival of temporary residents.

