Do you expect it will be harder to find affordable housing in your community in 2024?

The battle for affordable housing in B.C. will only grow more challenging in the year ahead.

Exacerbating the problem is that rents continue to climb while household incomes stagnate, according to new data that also reveal the rise of homelessness by 33 per cent since 2022.

In response to the crisis, the provincial government passed a suite of new housing policies that promise to reduce housing costs through the upzoning of single-family and transit areas, but some experts question if it will achieve results.

Metro Vancouver released its Housing Data Book for 2023 and it shows a sizable gap between new and vacant units and occupied units. The gap will continue to devastate low-income groups. According to the Data Book, the average rent for a newly built apartment in 2022 in Metro Vancouver was $2,409 a month – 44.4-per-cent higher than the average rent for an existing occupied unit of any age.

The unit doesn’t have to be new to undergo a hefty rent hike. It just has to be empty. A newly built one-bedroom unit averaged $2,053 a month, while a vacant unit averaged $2,008 a month. An occupied one-bedroom unit averaged $1,539.

The pattern was the same for bachelor and two and three-bedroom units.

About 50 per cent of renter households can afford to pay, at most, $1,663 a month in the city of Vancouver, says Simon Fraser University’s City Program director Andy Yan. Only 30 per cent of renter households can afford rents that are $3,125 a month or higher. He used data from the Data Book for his findings.

The total median household income of a renter was $67,000 in 2020; however, that would have been temporarily impacted by the Canada Emergency Response Benefit payments at the onset of the pandemic, he says.

“The report provides a pretty sobering reality check for the province as they unroll their new housing legislation, in terms of whom they can build for, and what people can actually afford,” said Prof. Yan.

