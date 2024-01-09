228493
Is your vehicle properly equipped for snowy winter driving conditions?

Poll: Ready for snowy roads

Conditions on Interior highways are not expected to see much improvement any time soon, according to Environment Canada.

The winter storm that began pounding B.C. on Monday afternoon has dumped significant snow across the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said heavy snow and gusting winds will continue to create treacherous conditions on mountain passes like the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

“Over those highway passes, we’re still expecting heavy snow to continue today and tonight,” she said.

“All told, we’re forecasting up to 50 centimetres of snow between Monday through Wednesday — so significant snowfall for those areas.”

When the snow lets up, bone-chilling temperatures are expected to roll in.

“So we’re not finished with winter-like conditions yet,” Charbonneau said.

“It’s a good reminder that we’re still in our winter season, even if it has overall been relatively mild. You can’t count winter over yet and it’s really important to take all those precautions that we maybe haven’t had to think about recently and start to put those front of mind.”

