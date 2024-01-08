227163
If your child wanted to change their pronouns would you be supportive or opposed?
Supportive 
Opposed 
Unsure 
Don't have children 
Total Votes:  2738


A legal challenge to Saskatchewan's new law requiring parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school is back in court this week. New Brunswick enacted a similar measure last year, and other provinces are looking at doing the same.

Lawyers representing UR Pride, an LGBT group in Regina, say the rule discriminates against youth who aren't able to come out to their families. The Saskatchewan and New Brunswick governments have said they made the changes after hearing from many parents that they want them.

Saskatchewan used the notwithstanding clause, a rarely used provision that lets governments override Charter rights for five years, to prevent the court challenge from proceeding.

The Canadian Press sent reporters across the country to talk to parents about the issue.

Krystle Wilpert, Calgary

The mother of a four- and seven-year-old said children should have the choice when they are that little.

"Even with their name, sometimes they shorten their given name," she said. "If they are actually wanting to legally change it, then parents should be advised.

"When they are this little, if you want to be known as she, they, he, that's part of their identity, I think, and figuring out what they prefer.

"If you want to legally change it when you're of age, that's a different story."

Wilpert, who's a teacher, said parents need to have strong relationships with their children.

"If the parents have a great relationship with the school and with their child, it probably wouldn't be an issue."

She said it would be awkward if Alberta were to bring in a similar policy to Saskatchewan.

"If you're a classroom teacher, having to phone a parent to say, 'Is it OK if I call your child they?' It creates awkwardness and it doesn't build that relationship that kids need to feel safe and secure when they are growing up."

Nicolas Brizard, Montreal

The father of girls age three, five, 10 and 12, said he hadn’t previously thought about whether parents should be notified — or asked for their consent — if children want to change their name or pronouns at school.

He said it’s not something that has been the subject of widespread debate in Quebec.

Brizard said young people start really searching for their identity around the age of 14, but the idea that they could change their name or gender identity without parental permission before the age of 16 "is a bit difficult."

Even if parental consent isn’t required, he said he thinks parents should be notified.

“They don’t always have the necessary tools to make these decisions by themselves,” Brizard said in French.

“Sometimes they’ve had bad experiences, sometimes good experiences, but it’s a major decision, so you need to have the necessary tools to reflect in order to make this change.”

