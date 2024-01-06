Is your experience with social media worse or better than it was a year ago?

Photo: hoto: Boliviainteligente/Unsplash

Every couple of years, Research Co. and Glacier Media review the opinions of Canadians on the state of social media.

A lot has changed in these platforms since our last check-in back in 2021, including names, ownership and the amount of available Canadian news content.

In our latest survey, Canadian social media users are particularly critical of two platforms. Almost one in four Facebook users (23 per cent) say their overall experience has worsened over the past year, while only 12 per cent think it has become better. X, formerly known as Twitter, yields more negative numbers: 14 per cent of its users say it is better than a year ago, but three in ten (30 per cent) believe it is worse.

Reviews are more nuanced for three other platforms: Snapchat (19 per cent “worse”, 17 per cent “better”), Instagram (15 per cent “worse”, 19 per cent “better”) and TikTok (18 per cent “worse”, 24 per cent “better”).

When asked why their experience on social media has declined, Canadians offered lengthy responses in an open-ended question.

Four themes reached double digits: extremism (14 per cent), “fake news” (also 14 per cent), toxicity (12 per cent) and advertising (also 12 per cent).

Other factors blamed are racism (six per cent), bad updates (five per cent), Elon Musk (also five per cent), news from Canada becoming inaccessible (also five per cent), algorithms (four per cent) and scams (also four per cent).

More than a third of Canadian social media users (37 per cent, down two points since 2021) found links to stories on current affairs that were obviously false. Those aged 55 and over continue to have a harder time discerning “fake news” from suitable content (29 per cent, down five points) than their counterparts aged 35-54 (37 per cent, up three points) and aged 18-34 (45 per cent, also up three points).

Offensive posts continue to be out there, regardless of how careful users try to be. Over the past year, 27 per cent of Canadian social media users found racist content or comments on their social media feed (unchanged), while slightly fewer encountered material that was homophobic (22 per cent, up three points) or offensive to people with disabilities (19 per cent, down one point).

In spite of the continued presence of offensive content or comments, only 23 per cent of Canadian social media users (unchanged) reported a user in the past year – a proportion that rises to 32 per cent among those aged 18-34.

About a third of Canadian social media users (32 per cent, up five points) posted something that they deleted after thinking it over twice.

