Should magic mushrooms be legal in Canada?

A store selling magic mushrooms downtown Kelowna that was raided by police twice late last year will likely continue to receive pressure from the RCMP.

Essence Wellness said on social media over the holidays that it is working on a plan to “continue to serve you, our loyal customers.” A notice on the shop's website says it is "closed for now."

Police executed two search warrants on the business at 246 Lawrence Avenue in November and December 2023, a few months after it opened. No charges were filed but product was seized by police. Court documents related to the search have been sealed by a judge, a step taken when a criminal investigation remains open.

Commanding officer of the Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance, in a year-end interview, suggested police are merely enforcing the law.

“I always say, I'm not a lawmaker, and there is a certain amount of discretion my officers are provided with, but at the end of the day, we also need to work within the regulations,” she said.

Magic mushroom dispensaries popping up across B.C. are following in the footsteps of illegal cannabis dispensaries that operated openly in the years leading up to legalization.

Regardless, Triance says psilocybin remains illegal in Canada.

“We're not there yet in this nation,” she said.

“That'll be assessed by researchers and people who have access to information and data that I'm not necessarily privy to across the country, and they're going to look at everything before they make these decisions.”

