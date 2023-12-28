228115
Should access to medically assisted suicide be expanded to those with mental disorders?

Poll: Expanding MAID

The federal Liberals face a choice early in 2024.

They can allow a sunset clause to take effect so that eligibility for medical assistance in dying expands to adults whose only reason for seeking it is a mental disorder.

Or they can do what they did in 2023 and postpone it further, even indefinitely.

Justice Minister Arif Virani says the government is weighing its options as the March deadline looms.

The first step, he says, will be to see what members of Parliament and senators recommend after committee hearings that probed the issue this past fall.

