Should access to medically assisted suicide be expanded to those with mental disorders?
Poll: Expanding MAID
Castanet - Dec 28, 2023 / 8:37 pm | Story: 464679
Photo: The Canadian Press
Justice Minister Arif Virani.
The federal Liberals face a choice early in 2024.
They can allow a sunset clause to take effect so that eligibility for medical assistance in dying expands to adults whose only reason for seeking it is a mental disorder.
Or they can do what they did in 2023 and postpone it further, even indefinitely.
Justice Minister Arif Virani says the government is weighing its options as the March deadline looms.
The first step, he says, will be to see what members of Parliament and senators recommend after committee hearings that probed the issue this past fall.
Read more.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
December 23, 2023 - 13578 votes
Have you managed to stick to your Christmas spending budget this year?
| Yes:
| 9826
| No:
| 3119
| Haven't finished Christmas shopping yet:
| 633
December 21, 2023 - 6568 votes
Should European courts lower sentences handed down by Canadian courts for crimes committed in Canada by people deported back their home countries?
| Yes:
| 643
| No:
| 5468
| Unsure:
| 457
December 20, 2023 - 8147 votes
Will the addition of 666 internationally trained doctors help B.C.'s ailing health care system?
| Yes:
| 5217
| No:
| 1972
| Unsure:
| 958
December 19, 2023 - 10967 votes
Do you love or loath it when a neighbour goes all out decorating their home for Christmas?
| Love it:
| 7507
| Loathe it:
| 580
| Don't care:
| 2880
December 18, 2023 - 13054 votes
Given a choice, do you use self-checkouts?
| Yes:
| 5184
| No:
| 5266
| Sometimes:
| 2604