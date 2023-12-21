226931
Should European courts lower sentences handed down by Canadian courts for crimes committed in Canada by people deported back their home countries?

Poll: Lowering jail sentences

The man who extorted and bullied British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd into suicide has had his 13-year sentence from a Canadian court converted to a six-year prison term in Europe.

An Amsterdam court on Thursday handed Aydin Coban the six-year sentence, which is the maximum allowed under Dutch law and is longer than the 4 1/2 years prosecutors recommended to the court in July.

Monique St. Germain, general counsel for the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says the charity is "disappointed" the Dutch court didn't impose the full Canadian sentence, but is encouraged that Coban will serve time for harming Amanda.

Todd was 15 when she died by suicide at her home in Port Coquitlam in October 2012, weeks after posting a video watched by millions around the world describing being harassed and extorted by an online predator.

Coban was convicted in B.C. Supreme Court last year on charges of child pornography, child luring and criminal harassment after the court heard he blackmailed Todd to expose herself in front of a webcam.

He was already serving an 11-year sentence in the Netherlands after being convicted on similar charges involving the online extortion of 33 young girls and gay men.

The sentence imposed Thursday will be served after he completes his current prison time next year.

St. Germain says in a statement that while her group isn't happy with the new sentence, they also understand the need to adapt the punishment to the Dutch legal context.

"We are encouraged to learn that he will serve time specifically in recognition of the immense harm inflicted on Amanda, her family and the wider community," she says.

