Will the addition of 666 internationally trained doctors help B.C.'s ailing health care system?

Photo: /Ethan Cairns B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says almost all of the 666 international medical graduates registered in the province this year are now working as doctors, with more than half in family medicine.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says almost all of the 666 international medical graduates registered in the province this year are now working as doctors, with more than half in family medicine.

Dix's comments come amid ongoing health-care woes including hospital overcrowding and many residents being left without a family doctor.

He says as many as 700 doctors who weren't practising family medicine a year ago are now working in the sector.

Dix says a new longitudinal payment model that reflects time spent with patients and complexity of their needs is proving more popular with the new doctors than the traditional fee-for-service model.

Efforts to boost the number of family doctors in B.C. also included the creation for spaces in B.C.'s medical schools for both Canadian and international students, Dix says.

He says the policies have contributed to graduating doctors preferring B.C. to nearby jurisdictions such as Alberta, with as many as 80 per cent of locally trained professionals staying in the province.

"In B.C., when we train doctors here, they stay here," Dix said at a news conference on Wednesday, noting that Alberta retains about 60 per cent of the doctors it trains.

"That's because of the priority we are giving especially to family practice, but to medical practice and the support that we give to our health officials including, for example in COVID, our provincial health officer," Dix said.

The registration of 666 international medical graduates this year with the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons was included this month in the first update to the province's $1-billion multi-year health human resource strategy.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]