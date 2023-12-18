226931
227496
Given a choice, do you use self-checkouts?
Yes 
No 
Sometimes 
Total Votes:  2954


Given a choice, do you use self-checkouts?

Poll: Self-serve checkouts

Castanet - | Story: 463272

The promise of self-checkout was alluring: Customers could avoid long lines by scanning and bagging their own items, workers could be freed of doing those monotonous tasks themselves and retailers could save on labor costs.

All that has happened since the rollout of self-checkout but so has this: Customers griping about clunky technology that spits out mysterious error codes, workers having to stand around and monitor both humans and machines, and retailers contending with theft.

“Going to the grocery store used to be simple, and now it’s frustrating,” said Cindy Whittington, 66, of Fairfax, Virginia. “You're paying more. You're working harder to pay for merchandise at their store. And it’s become an ordeal to check out. I should get a 5% discount."

In 2021, self-checkout usage represented 30% of transactions, almost double from 2018, according to a survey of retailers by FMI, an industry group. And 96% of retailers surveyed offer self-checkout.

But the technology is also facing a reckoning amid the critical holiday shopping season. Some retailers are adding restrictions, while others are pulling out completely.

This past fall, Walmart removed self-checkout kiosks in three stores in Albuquerque, New Mexico as part of a location by location approach, but on the whole it is adding more than it is taking away. To reduce wait times, Target is now limiting the number of items to 10 that shoppers can scan in a handful of stores nationwide.

British supermarket chain Booths has been getting rid of its self-checkout at the majority of its stores for the past 18 months in reaction to customer backlash. A year ago, grocery chain Wegmans, citing “losses,” discontinued its self-checkout app that lets shoppers scan and bag items while they shop. However, it continues to offer self-checkout registers at its stores.

Self-checkout, first tested in supermarkets in the late 1980s, gained momentum 20 years ago. But grocers ramped it up even more three years ago to address the pandemic-induced severe labor shortages.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 16, 2023 - 11229 votes
Are you more stressed about your finances now than you were a year ago?

Yes: 6466
No: 4503
Unsure: 260

December 14, 2023 - 7399 votes
Would you opt to have the cost of your electricity based on when you use it?

Yes: 2534
No: 3847
Unsure: 1018

December 13, 2023 - 8862 votes
Are you optimistic or pessimistic about an improvement to the B.C. economy in 2024?

Optimistic: 2409
Pessimistic: 5638
Unsure: 815

December 12, 2023 - 8350 votes
Do you agree with increasing the number of communities subject to the Speculation and Vacancy Tax?

Yes: 4003
No: 3945
Unsure: 402

December 11, 2023 - 9261 votes
Are you expecting an end-of-year bonus from your employer this year?

Yes: 1271
No: 7641
Unsure: 349



Previous Poll Results

Are you more stressed about your finances now than you were a year ago?

Total Votes:  11229
Yes: 
57.58%
No: 
40.1%
Unsure: 
2.32%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


226864
222050
221330
225295