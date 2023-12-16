Are you more stressed about your finances now than you were a year ago?

Photo: The Canadian Press

As rent, mortgage payments, grocery bills and the cost of just about everything else rises, more and more Canadians are feeling the weight — not just on their budgets, but also on their mental well-being.

Canadians are grappling with what a November report from MNP Ltd. called "inflation isolation": loneliness brought on when avoiding the expense of social events means less time with friends. Two in five are feeling stressed or anxious because of inflation and higher interest rates, the report found.

But financial and mental health experts say it’s crucial to break out of the cycle of shame and avoidance that money struggles can cause and ask for help, whether from friends and families or from professionals.

“The best thing that we can do for ourselves is to treat financial stress in the same way you would treat any other stress,” said Megan Rafuse, a registered social worker and psychotherapist, and CEO and co-founder of online mental health practice Shift Collab.

“Ask for support, talk to people you trust, seek professional help, and don’t shame yourself.”

Often, people feel as though they’re solely to blame for their financial situation, said Rafuse, even if external factors like inflation or the housing crisis are making things more difficult.

