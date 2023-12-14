226220

Would you opt to have the cost of your electricity based on when you use it?

Poll: Time-sensitive power

Time-of-day billing is coming for BC Hydro customers – if you sign up for it.

Optional time-of-use rates for residential customers were approved this week by the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

The rates include a five-cent per kilowatt hour discount for overnight power consumption between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

During peak times of 4 to 9 p.m., there will be a five-cent surcharge.

Off-peak hours will see no change in rates.

BC Hydro says it will launch the optional rates "as soon as practicable after April 1."

Customers will have to sign up for the program. Those who don't wish to opt in need do nothing – their rates will remain unchanged.

The TOU rate will be available to customers who have a smart meter, except for common areas of multiple occupancy buildings.

This changes are expected to "encourage customers to shift their electricity usage to times of the day when there is more capacity available, and defer capacity investments" in the BC Hydro system, as peak demand throughout the province is forecast to continue to increase, the BCUC says.

An evaluation report must be filed with the utilities commission no later than March 31, 2029.

