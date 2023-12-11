226931

Are you expecting an end-of-year bonus from your employer this year?

Poll: Year-end bonus

Most Canadian organizations intend to give bonuses this holiday season, but more than half plan to distribute the same or less than they did last year.

According to a recent survey of hiring managers conducted by Robert Half Canada, 92 per cent say their organization intends to distribute year-end bonuses to their teams. Almost half (45 per cent) will offer more than last year, another 39 per cent plan to hand out a sum that matches 2022's gift and 8 per cent intend to offer less.

According to Robert Half Canada regional director Sandra Lavoy, the bonus structure reflects the current challenges faced by employers, many of whom are struggling with both economic uncertainty and ongoing staffing challenges.

“Most companies are running lean, under-staffed and are challenged with hiring new staff,” she said. “Because the economics have changed, they’re not giving as much as last year or the year before, which is not surprising, but companies are still facing significant hiring challenges.”

Ms. Lavoy recommends those companies that can’t afford to dish out cash this holiday season seek alternative forms of recognition that match their budget. She emphasizes that making an effort can go a long way in retaining staff in what remains a tight labour market.

“It could be, ‘you know what, I know I can’t give you a bonus, but you can work from home two days a week to lower your commuting costs,” she said. “Or ‘I’ll give you two extra days off next year,’ or ‘we’re going to close between Christmas and New Year’s so people have extra time with family’ — we see that type of bonus too.”

Maximizing the effect of those efforts, according to Ms. Lavoy, requires organizational leaders to work with staff to better understand their priorities and seek an incentive structure that matches employees’ needs with employers’ budgets.

But just because most employers intend to distribute bonuses doesn’t mean that most Canadian workers will receive one, as many only distribute the incentive to specific teams or employees of a certain seniority level.

This year, however, Canadians need the financial assistance more than usual. According to a recent study conducted by the National Payroll Institute, the proportion of financially stressed Canadians jumped 20 per cent from last year, and now includes 37 per cent of working adults.

