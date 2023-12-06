224843
Should the federal government spend more on health care?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1528


A majority of Canadians think the federal government should spend more on health care, a housing strategy and initiatives to ease inflation and cost-of-living issues, a new poll suggests — but they also want it to freeze or reduce other spending.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents to the new Leger poll, or 71 per cent, said the federal government should spend more on health care and health transfers to the provinces.

Only three per cent of the 1,545 Canadian respondents polled over the weekend said the government should spend less.

The poll does not have a margin of error because online polls aren’t considered truly random samples.

When it comes to a housing strategy and initiatives to tackle inflation and cost-of-living issues, 66 per cent said they were in favour of increasing government spending, and only six per cent said it should decrease.

But most respondents wanted the government to reduce or maintain other spending, including on national defence, services to Indigenous communities and international aid.

International aid in conflict zones or developing countries was the category at the bottom of the list, with 45 per cent saying spending should be cut. Only 12 per cent of respondents said the government should spend more.

Christian Bourque, executive vice-president at Leger, pointed out in an interview that that doesn't necessarily translate to Canadians' views on conflicts, since survey respondents tend to favour domestic spending over international dollars.

Previous Polls

December 5, 2023 - 7742 votes
Will you make charitable donations this holiday season?

Yes: 4085
No: 3051
Unsure: 606

December 4, 2023 - 9419 votes
Do you prefer a real or fake Christmas tree?

Real: 3395
Fake: 4596
No preference: 544
Don't put up a tree: 884

December 2, 2023 - 16251 votes
Have you reduced how often you dine out?

Yes: 12689
No: 3562

November 30, 2023 - 9196 votes
Do you think a university degree is essential to succeed economically?

Yes: 1811
No: 7153
Unsure: 232

November 29, 2023 - 6453 votes
Should streaming services that operate in Canada be required to contribute to support Canadian content?

Yes: 3001
No: 3017
Unsure: 435



