Should the federal government spend more on health care?

A majority of Canadians think the federal government should spend more on health care, a housing strategy and initiatives to ease inflation and cost-of-living issues, a new poll suggests — but they also want it to freeze or reduce other spending.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents to the new Leger poll, or 71 per cent, said the federal government should spend more on health care and health transfers to the provinces.

Only three per cent of the 1,545 Canadian respondents polled over the weekend said the government should spend less.

The poll does not have a margin of error because online polls aren’t considered truly random samples.

When it comes to a housing strategy and initiatives to tackle inflation and cost-of-living issues, 66 per cent said they were in favour of increasing government spending, and only six per cent said it should decrease.

But most respondents wanted the government to reduce or maintain other spending, including on national defence, services to Indigenous communities and international aid.

International aid in conflict zones or developing countries was the category at the bottom of the list, with 45 per cent saying spending should be cut. Only 12 per cent of respondents said the government should spend more.

Christian Bourque, executive vice-president at Leger, pointed out in an interview that that doesn't necessarily translate to Canadians' views on conflicts, since survey respondents tend to favour domestic spending over international dollars.

