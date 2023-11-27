225079
Should B.C. Place be permanently named Christine Sinclair Place after the retiring Canadian soccer great?

Poll: Rename B.C. Place?

B.C. Place Stadium is being renamed "'Christine Sinclair Place" for one night only, in honour of the Canada captain's final international outing

The 40-year-old from Burnaby. B.C., is calling time on her international soccer career with a pair of games against Australia in her backyard — on Friday at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., and Dec. 5 in Vancouver.

Sinclair, who plans to play one more season with the NWSL Portland Thorns, is the world's all-time leading goal-scorer with 190 from 329 international appearances.

Some 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the Dec. 5 game in Vancouver. The Langford game is already sold out.

The star forward has played nine times at B.C. Place, including the 2012 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament final against the U.S., the 2015 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against England, and most recently against Nigeria in an April 2022 game that marked the official celebration of Sinclair’s scoring record.

"Christine Sinclair is not just a national hero; she's a hometown hero,” B.C. Place GM Chris May said in a statement. “Growing up in Burnaby, her journey to international stardom resonates deeply with the local community. By renaming BC Place as 'Christine Sinclair Place' for her final match, we are also paying tribute to the profound impact she has had on her hometown and its aspiring athletes."

The Dec. 5 festivities will include "specialty menu items reflective of Sinclair’s favourite foods" and a specialty cocktail, named No. 12 after Sinclair's jersey number, available for one night only.

The day after the game, the stadium will host a retirement party with proceeds going to the newly established Christine Sinclair Foundation "dedicated to empowering Girls With Goals."

The evening includes dinner and drinks, a fireside chat with Sinclair and former teammate Stephanie Labbé, and a performance by Dallas Smith.

