Do you support the use of cameras to catch speeders?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  4069


British Columbia is exposed to more than its fair share of horror stories related to driving.

In 2023, we saw street racers in expensive automobiles, traffic jams caused by crashes and three fatal incidents happening in Vancouver within a 48-hour span in July.

Some elected officials have chosen to deal with these issues through policy. In 2019, the provincial government reimplemented the intersection safety camera program and the City of Vancouver authorized a pilot project to reduce speeds in specific neighbourhoods and streets.

Research Co. and Glacier Media recently asked British Columbians about these measures and found a high level of support for some of them. Across the province, more than seven in 10 residents (72 per cent, unchanged since our previous survey in September 2022) are in favour of using speed-on-green intersection cameras, or red light cameras that also capture vehicles that are speeding. Right now, 140 devices like these ones are operational in 26 communities.

Speed-on-green cameras are not regarded as negatively as the so-called “photo radar” of the 1990s that became a wedge issue in the 2001 provincial election. Sizable proportions of British Columbians who voted in 2020 for the BC Liberals (76 per cent), the BC New Democratic Party (NDP) (74 per cent) and the BC Green Party (73 per cent) approve of their use in British Columbia’s intersections.

Previous Polls

November 23, 2023 - 6245 votes
Should B.C. wildland firefighters receive full-time pay and benefits?

Yes: 4558
No: 1258
Unsure: 429

November 22, 2023 - 9330 votes
Should B.C. keep its speculation tax?

Yes: 4311
No: 4565
Unsure: 454

November 21, 2023 - 5125 votes
Which is the safest community to avoid natural disasters in B.C.?

Coquitlam: 362
Hornby Island: 700
Kamloops: 1665
Burnaby: 389
Abbotsford: 215
Vancouver: 229
Prince George: 1565

November 20, 2023 - 11047 votes
If you won a big lottery prize, when would you claim your winnings?

Immediately: 4739
Days later: 3115
Weeks later: 1562
Months later: 632
Unsure: 999

November 18, 2023 - 7973 votes
Should Canada establish a national Climate Corps, similar to the Peace Corps?

Yes: 2294
No: 5054
Unsure: 625



Should B.C. wildland firefighters receive full-time pay and benefits?

Total Votes:  6246
Yes: 
72.99%
No: 
20.14%
Unsure: 
6.87%

