Do you support the use of cameras to catch speeders?

Photo: Pixabay

British Columbia is exposed to more than its fair share of horror stories related to driving.

In 2023, we saw street racers in expensive automobiles, traffic jams caused by crashes and three fatal incidents happening in Vancouver within a 48-hour span in July.

Some elected officials have chosen to deal with these issues through policy. In 2019, the provincial government reimplemented the intersection safety camera program and the City of Vancouver authorized a pilot project to reduce speeds in specific neighbourhoods and streets.

Research Co. and Glacier Media recently asked British Columbians about these measures and found a high level of support for some of them. Across the province, more than seven in 10 residents (72 per cent, unchanged since our previous survey in September 2022) are in favour of using speed-on-green intersection cameras, or red light cameras that also capture vehicles that are speeding. Right now, 140 devices like these ones are operational in 26 communities.

Speed-on-green cameras are not regarded as negatively as the so-called “photo radar” of the 1990s that became a wedge issue in the 2001 provincial election. Sizable proportions of British Columbians who voted in 2020 for the BC Liberals (76 per cent), the BC New Democratic Party (NDP) (74 per cent) and the BC Green Party (73 per cent) approve of their use in British Columbia’s intersections.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]