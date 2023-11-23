224839

Should B.C. wildland firefighters receive full-time pay and benefits?

Poll: Wildland firefighters

Castanet - | Story: 458962

Members of the British Columbia General Employees Union (BCGEU) went to the BC Legislature on Tuesday to meet with MLAs to lobby for transformational investments they hope will enhance public safety and make it easier for them to recruit and retain members.

The BCGEU represents roughly 1,800 firefighter professionals, including frontline wildland firefighting crews from every corner of the province. Its ranks also represent dispatch operators, administrative professionals and information officers that support their crucial work.

According to the BC government, BC Wildfire Service members numbered close to 2,000 in February of last year but only 267 of those were year-round and full-time positions.

When asked what the key aim of their meetings were, BCGEU treasurer Paul Finch said, “We were trying to get across a message to both the governing and opposition parties, that the wildfire system is in crisis and that crisis is rooted in a lack of compensation.”

Their main message to MLAs? Unless they can secure significant additional investment from the province and critical restructuring of the BC Wildfire Service, they will not be able to meet the demands of the coming wildfire season.

The BCGEU had five recommendations for the province:

1. Overhaul the current compensation model for wildland firefighters to focus on guaranteed full-time pay and benefits, replacing current reliance on overtime models.

2. Develop a coherent recruitment and retention strategy that rewards expertise and offers rewarding career paths.

3. Accelerate the transition to a year-round fire prevention and mitigation model.

4. Establish early retirement provisions for BCWS members enrolled in the Public Service Pension Plan.

5. Strengthen relationships with Indigenous wildfire crews such as the First Nations Emergency Service Society.


During last year’s wildfire season, which the province registers as April 1 to March 1 of the following year, 2,216 wildfires torched nearly 3M-ha. The majority (2.46M) of the loss happened in the Prince George Fire Centre area. Kamloops Fire Centre reported 387 fires and 201,265 hectares burnt.

It was the worst wildfire season on record, nearly doubling the worst previous year, which was 2018 when 1.35M hectares burned. Caused by lightning, the Donnie Creek Wildfire became the largest recorded wildfire in BC’s history.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

November 21, 2023 - 5125 votes
Which is the safest community to avoid natural disasters in B.C.?

Coquitlam: 362
Hornby Island: 700
Kamloops: 1665
Burnaby: 389
Abbotsford: 215
Vancouver: 229
Prince George: 1565

November 20, 2023 - 11047 votes
If you won a big lottery prize, when would you claim your winnings?

Immediately: 4739
Days later: 3115
Weeks later: 1562
Months later: 632
Unsure: 999

November 18, 2023 - 7973 votes
Should Canada establish a national Climate Corps, similar to the Peace Corps?

Yes: 2294
No: 5054
Unsure: 625

November 16, 2023 - 9256 votes
Should the minimum wage for ride-hailing and food delivery app workers be higher than the minimum wage for other workers in B.C.?

Yes: 947
No: 7671
Unsure: 638

November 15, 2023 - 9829 votes
Does Canada need more competition in the grocery sector?

Yes: 7330
No: 1932
Unsure: 567



Previous Poll Results

Should B.C. keep its speculation tax?

Total Votes:  9267
Yes: 
46.23%
No: 
48.96%
Unsure: 
4.81%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


226242
222730
221329
225917