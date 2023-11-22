Should B.C. keep its speculation tax?

Photo: City of Vernon

B.C.'s speculation tax is expanding to 13 new communities.

Vernon, Coldstream, Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country, Peachland, Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Courtney, Comox, Cumberland, Parksville, and Qualicum Beach will all be added to the tax on second and vacation homes.

Introduced in 2018, it already applies to Kelowna, West Kelowna, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria and Nanaimo.

It was widely opposed by mayors of tourist market destinations upon its implementation.

The 0.5% tax on the assessed value of second homes that are not rented (2% for non-residents of Canada) was seen as a tool to cool B.C.'s overheated real estate market and now is being touted as a way to "turn more empty units into homes for people," the province announced Wednesday.

"There is a housing crisis across the country and it is creating economic challenges, including people feeling pushed out of their communities and labour shortages," said Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy.

"With so many people struggling to find secure housing, we have to keep taking action - we can't afford to pull back. The speculation tax is one of the ways we can help increase affordable housing options for people and communities."

"There's something wrong when people are buying up investment homes and keeping them empty while others are living in vehicles and can't find housing," said Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon.

"Homes are meant to be lived in by people in our communities, not used for speculation. While some would cancel the speculation tax - giving a handout to speculators and turning homes back into empty condos - we know that people can't afford that. We're taking action to make more homes available for people throughout the province."

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]