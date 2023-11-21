Where is the safest place in B.C. to avoid natural disasters?

Disasters have wreaked havoc on people’s lives and Mother Nature has had detrimental impacts in British Columbia.

From the worst wildfire season on record this year to catastrophic flooding from an atmospheric river in November 2021, people in B.C. are surrounded by hazards. Most people have been impacted by one of these disasters in the last decade — earthquakes, floods, landslides, tsunamis and wildfires.

When looking at all the risks in the province, is there one place that stands out with the least detrimental impacts from hazards?

Glacier Media spoke to more than 12 industry experts who study these hazards for a living and asked them where they thought the safest place in B.C. is.



The geologist, hydrologists, seismologists, meteorologists and other specialists had lots to say on the subject.



Everywhere in the province has risks, according to the group, but what part of B.C. has the least amount of risk?



Before we reveal the results, we want to hear from you. What's your guess? Take our poll.

The poll will close on Thursday at 7 a.m. when the results from the experts will be revealed.