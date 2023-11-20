224976
220984
If you won a big lottery prize, when would you claim your winnings?
Immediately 
Days later 
Weeks later 
Months later 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  3398


If you won a big lottery prize, when would you claim your winnings?

Poll: Lottery win

Castanet - | Story: 458372

Someone in Greater Victoria just got a whole lot richer.

For the second time in as many months, a $5-million winning lottery ticket has been sold in the region.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation said Victoria was the purchase point for the windfall ticket in Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw, which matched all six numbers — though the winner hasn’t yet claimed the prize.

Heather Andrews of Sidney won the $5-million prize on Oct. 21.

She purchased the winning ticket at the Pharmasave in Sidney and shared it with her sister, Gwen Leeder of Stittsville, Ont.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $105 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

November 18, 2023 - 7944 votes
Should Canada establish a national Climate Corps, similar to the Peace Corps?

Yes: 2284
No: 5036
Unsure: 624

November 16, 2023 - 9256 votes
Should the minimum wage for ride-hailing and food delivery app workers be higher than the minimum wage for other workers in B.C.?

Yes: 947
No: 7671
Unsure: 638

November 15, 2023 - 9829 votes
Does Canada need more competition in the grocery sector?

Yes: 7330
No: 1932
Unsure: 567

November 14, 2023 - 11679 votes
Should those found guilty of dumping debris in forests be made to pay for the clean up, in addition to paying fines?

Yes: 11477
No: 118
Unsure: 84

November 11, 2023 - 26094 votes
Have you received or will you get the updated COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes, have it or plan to get it: 11431
No, have not or will not get it: 13056
Unsure if I'll get it: 1607



Previous Poll Results

Should Canada establish a national Climate Corps, similar to the Peace Corps?

Total Votes:  7944
Yes: 
28.75%
No: 
63.39%
Unsure: 
7.85%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


216503
224653
221329
218586