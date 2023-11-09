225659
222939

Should use of replacement workers be banned during labour disputes?

Poll: Replacement workers

Castanet - | Story: 456606

Replacement workers would be banned during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces under new legislation introduced Thursday in the House of Commons.

The bill, introduced by Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, would fine companies $100,000 a day for every violation.

It would apply to federally regulated industries, including banking, telecommunications, ports and airports, along with most Crown corporations. It would affect about a million employees.

But it would not apply to the federal public service, where employees are covered by different sections of the Canada Labour Code, officials said. The legislation does not apply to provincially or territorially regulated employees either.

Only about 34 per cent of the workers covered by the bill are unionized.

The legislation includes exceptions for situations in which replacing workers would be necessary to prevent threats to health and safety, or would help to avoid serious property or environmental damage.

Union leaders cheered the bill Thursday as a welcome first step, while some in the business community felt differently, warning that the legislation could negatively affect their operations.

O'Regan said union leaders have argued for decades that replacement workers undermine the collective bargaining process.

"Today is about keeping parties focused on the (bargaining) table," he said.

Collective bargaining can be hard, tense and messy, he added.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

November 7, 2023 - 8997 votes
Are you ready for winter?

Yes: 5893
No: 2965
Unsure: 139

November 6, 2023 - 8149 votes
Should employers look to international students at B.C. universities to help fill the worker shortage?

Yes: 4514
No: 3078
Unsure: 557

November 4, 2023 - 17489 votes
Should B.C. proceed with dropping the time change without waiting for Washington, Oregon, and California to make a similar move?

Wait: 3118
Don't wait: 13641
Unsure: 730

November 2, 2023 - 12251 votes
Should B.C. follow Alberta's lead and consider pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP)?

Yes: 3040
No: 8159
Unsure: 1052

November 1, 2023 - 6544 votes
Should the province interfere with specific zoning in individual municipalities?

Yes: 1662
No: 4355
Unsure: 527



Previous Poll Results

Will you attend a Remembrance Day ceremony in your community this year?

Total Votes:  9014
Yes: 
35.01%
No: 
53.18%
Unsure: 
11.8%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


205512
225274
221329
223983