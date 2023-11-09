Should use of replacement workers be banned during labour disputes?

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan listens to a question from a reporter in the in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Replacement workers would be banned during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces under new legislation introduced Thursday in the House of Commons.

The bill, introduced by Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, would fine companies $100,000 a day for every violation.

It would apply to federally regulated industries, including banking, telecommunications, ports and airports, along with most Crown corporations. It would affect about a million employees.

But it would not apply to the federal public service, where employees are covered by different sections of the Canada Labour Code, officials said. The legislation does not apply to provincially or territorially regulated employees either.

Only about 34 per cent of the workers covered by the bill are unionized.

The legislation includes exceptions for situations in which replacing workers would be necessary to prevent threats to health and safety, or would help to avoid serious property or environmental damage.

Union leaders cheered the bill Thursday as a welcome first step, while some in the business community felt differently, warning that the legislation could negatively affect their operations.

O'Regan said union leaders have argued for decades that replacement workers undermine the collective bargaining process.

"Today is about keeping parties focused on the (bargaining) table," he said.

Collective bargaining can be hard, tense and messy, he added.