Are you ready for winter?

Castanet - Nov 7, 2023 / 7:30 pm | Story: 456231
Photo: DriveBC
Conditions at Kootenay Pass on Nov. 7
A winter storm warning has been issued for Highway 3.
Environment Canada says hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snowfall exist from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.
Overnight snow into today has reduced visibility.
"A disturbance will continue to bring snow at times heavy to Kootenay Pass and Paulson Summit before tapering off Tuesday afternoon," the forecaster says.
"Snow levels will hover near 1,300 metres through the event."
"As of 4 a.m., Kootenay Pass had received up to 23 centimetres of snow and Paulson Summit 20 cm. Additional amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected through this afternoon."
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada advises.
