Should B.C. follow Alberta's lead and consider pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP)?

Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

The two sides exchanged duelling public letters Wednesday as federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to host the virtual meeting of finance ministers from across Canada to discuss Alberta’s CPP-exit campaign and its ramifications for the rest of the country.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner, in his letter to Freeland, asserted Ottawa has private data that could affect his government’s claim that Alberta is entitled to 53 per cent of CPP assets if it leaves to run its own program.

Alberta, citing a third-party analysis it commissioned, calculates it should receive $334 billion from the CPP — a figure tied to how much Alberta-based workers have paid linked to compounded investment returns.

Economists and the CPP investment board calculate that number to be far less and more in line with Alberta’s CPP population representation of 15 per cent.

“We expect that the federal government has access to non-public data sources that could impact the calculation of the ($334-billion) asset transfer amount,” Horner wrote to Freeland.

“For this reason, we request that you provide your calculation of the asset transfer amount together with the underlying data supporting the calculation.”

The $334 billion is the central number around the debate that began a month ago and has rippled across the country, sparking concern on what an Alberta pullout would mean for everyone in the CPP.

Quebec is the only province not part of the national plan, as it set up its own system when the CPP was created in the mid 1960s.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is spending $7.5 million on an engagement campaign with Albertans that touts the benefits and downplays the risks of the province going it alone.

Freeland, in her letter Wednesday to Smith, said Albertans need to be fully informed on the benefits of staying in the CPP and the risks of opting out.

