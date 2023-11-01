224414

Should the province interfere with specific zoning in individual municipalities?

Poll: Provincial city zoning

‹The British Columbia government is introducing legislation aimed at easing the housing crisis by spurring the development of small-scale and multi-unit homes.

The new law would require local governments to update zoning bylaws to permit multi-unit buildings on lots typically used for single-family detached homes.

Cities are to allow at least three units on lots up to 280 square metres in size, while at least four units are to be permitted on larger lots, and at least six units will be allowed on larger lots that are close to transit stops with frequent service.

The changes are set to apply within urban containment boundaries and municipalities with populations over 5,000.

The law would also require at least one secondary suite or laneway home to be allowed on lots zoned single-family or duplex in communities throughout B.C.

A statement from Premier David Eby says "outdated zoning rules" are making it harder for people in B.C. to find a place to live in their own communities.

"Constructing mostly highrise condo towers or single-family homes means B.C. isn't building enough small-scale multi-unit homes that fit into existing neighbourhoods and give people more housing options that are within reach."

Local governments will be expected to update their bylaws to accommodate the new zoning requirements by the end of June next year, the province says.

The B.C. government says it will release $51 million along with a policy manual in order to support the implementation of the required changes.

Similar policies have already been introduced in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna and Kimberley, a provincial statement adds.

A preliminary analysis indicates B.C. could see more than 130,000 new small-scale homes over the next 10 years as a result of the changes, the statement says, although it notes that modelling can't account for unforeseen circumstances or the changing nature of housing and real estate markets.

The proposed changes also require official community plans to be updated every five years with public engagement.

The legislation set to be introduced Wednesday comes ahead of an upcoming provincial pilot project to provide forgivable loans of up to $40,000 for homeowners to build a secondary suite and rent it out below market rates.

