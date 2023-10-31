Should the federal government temporarily stop the carbon tax on all home heating fuels?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney pressed for Canada to stick with predictable climate policy as he questioned the federal government's move to lift the carbon price on home heating oil. Carney.

Mark Carney pressed for Canada to stick with predictable climate policy on Tuesday, as he questioned the federal government's move to lift the carbon price on home heating oil.

The former central banker, who has long been rumoured to be a possible future Liberal leadership candidate, said he would have looked for different ways to provide financial support to Canadians other than the government's chosen path.

But Carney, the United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance who was speaking at a net-zero conference in Ottawa, also said no other government in Canadian history has done more on climate and he applauded parallel moves to help households transition to greener heating alternatives.

"Many Canadians are struggling. They're struggling not because of the carbon tax, which gets rebated, they're struggling because of broad increases in energy prices and food prices, the impact on wages ... the lingering effects of COVID as well," Carney said during a question-and-answer session after delivering remarks at Tuesday's conference.

"I would have looked for other ways to provide that support than the route chosen, not least because what is important is that clarity in terms of the overall plan, the overall direction. Because that certainty helps to incentivize change, so you can provide support here, but keep this certainty there."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement last week to increase the carbon price rebate for rural Canadians and lift the price on home heating oil for the next three years marked the first time the federal Liberals have retreated in any way on their carbon pricing policy.

Affordability concerns have hit the party's polling numbers in four Atlantic provinces, where about one-third of homes still use heating oil, a far higher proportion than the rest of Canada, but Trudeau has denied the pricing change was about saving Liberal seats.

The Liberals have so far rebuffed calls from some provincial leaders and the Conservatives to extend carbon price relief to other forms of home heating.

