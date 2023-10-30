224359
224168
Should intoxicated prisoners be held in jail cells or health-care facilities?
Jail cells 
Health-care facilities 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1327


Should intoxicated prisoners be held in jail cells or health-care facilities?

Poll: Intoxicated prisoners

Castanet - | Story: 454743

The head of British Columbia's police watchdog says caring for intoxicated prisoners is a health-care issue and shouldn't be a police responsibility.

A report released by Ronald J. MacDonald, the chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office, says holding those who are intoxicated in jail cells is outdated and offers no guarantee of their safety and health.

The report came after a man in Williams Lake, B.C., who was thought to be suffering from alcohol or drug withdrawal, had a "life-threatening health crisis" in RCMP cells last year.

The unidentified man was arrested on Nov. 13, began vomiting about 24 hours later, then was found struggling to breathe and was rushed to hospital.

The report says the RCMP's call for help was actually "optimal" for the man because his symptoms were serious enough that he was hospitalized, but any later would have increased his risk of death.

MacDonald says the officers didn't commit any offences in the way they treated the man but he has concerns about how intoxicated prisoners are housed in the province.

"Too many people die in police custody, often through no fault of the police. The care of intoxicated persons should not be a police responsibility," MacDonald's report concludes.

"It is a health care issue. It is time for government to take steps to facilitate the changes necessary to ensure intoxicated persons who need care receive it from trained health care professionals."

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

October 28, 2023 - 15235 votes
Are municipalities too harsh in dealing with homeless encampments?

Yes: 1677
No: 12613
Unsure: 945

October 26, 2023 - 8143 votes
How do you watch movies nowadays?

Go to cinemas: 265
Stream on Internet: 4290
Mixture of cinemas and streaming: 1781
Don't watch movies: 1807

October 25, 2023 - 11067 votes
Have you reduced the number of times you dine at restaurants?

Yes: 9057
No: 2010

October 24, 2023 - 9452 votes
Was the province right to bring in more stringent rules for short-term rentals?

Yes: 5765
No: 3224
Unsure: 463

October 23, 2023 - 10683 votes
Do you struggle to pay your mortgage or rent during the current economic times?

Yes: 5088
No: 5276
Unsure: 319



Previous Poll Results

Are municipalities too harsh in dealing with homeless encampments?

Total Votes:  15241
Yes: 
11.01%
No: 
82.79%
Unsure: 
6.2%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


224754
224366
221330