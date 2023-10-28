Are municipalities too harsh in dealing with homeless encampments?

Photo: Graeme Wood UBC law professor Stepan Wood says injunctions against homeless encampments simply disperse individuals without solving underlying problems while also failing to consider all risks to health and safety of people and communities.

B.C. courts have overwhelmingly sided with governments seeking injunctions against homeless encampments, raising the question from University of B.C. law professor Stepan Wood whether judges are adequately weighing the risks and consequences of their orders.

“They seldom weigh the dangers of encampments against the dangers of dismantling encampments and dispersing the occupants,” said Wood, who published a white paper titled Rush to Judgment: BC Homeless Encampment Injunctions, which examines 24 injunction applications since 2000, at the Supreme Court of B.C.

Of those two-dozen applications, 20 were for interim (interlocutory) orders, 17 of which were granted; and four were final, of which three were granted.

“The underlying problem,” said Wood, “is that up until now, more or less, the courts have operated as the big stick that governments can carry around to thump people when the political outcry gets too great. I think the solution is the courts need to stop playing that role.”

Encampments are when homeless people band together to form a makeshift community, typically in a park, such as Crab Park in Vancouver, or green space. A result of homelessness — driven by cost-of-living pressures, toxic drug abuse, mental health problems, racism and colonialism — the encampments arise out of a need for people to seek mutual support, Wood stated.

But the encampments have stirred discontent from people living in nearby homes and those operating businesses. Some members of the public cite concerns about open fires, drug use and crime.

In recent years, several court decisions in B.C. have established that it is unconstitutional for governments to prevent homeless people from sheltering overnight in public places if there are inadequate spaces to house everyone in need of shelter, Wood wrote. However, the interim injunctions have failed to test the evidence when it comes to assertions that either the encampments are dangerous or moving people elsewhere is viable and more safe for them.

“Safety risks are exaggerated,” asserted Wood, a Harvard-educated, New York-licensed lawyer and Canada Research Chair in Law, Society and Sustainability.

“Although there are a few exceptions, the courts often uncritically accept government claims of safety and security risks and availability of alternative shelter while discounting evidence of the benefits of encampments for unhoused people, the practical inaccessibility of shelter and the harms of continual displacement,” wrote Wood.

For example, Wood noted, courts seldom weigh the practical conditions of single-occupancy rooms (SRO), such as poor building conditions, lack of privacy, limited storage, curfews and no pets policies.

“Courts need to take a more careful look at the risks and benefits of the encampments and alternatives,” said Wood, in an interview with Glacier Media.

