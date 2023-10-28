224684
224390

Are municipalities too harsh in dealing with homeless encampments?

Poll: Homeless camps

Castanet - | Story: 454303

B.C. courts have overwhelmingly sided with governments seeking injunctions against homeless encampments, raising the question from University of B.C. law professor Stepan Wood whether judges are adequately weighing the risks and consequences of their orders.

“They seldom weigh the dangers of encampments against the dangers of dismantling encampments and dispersing the occupants,” said Wood, who published a white paper titled Rush to Judgment: BC Homeless Encampment Injunctions, which examines 24 injunction applications since 2000, at the Supreme Court of B.C.

Of those two-dozen applications, 20 were for interim (interlocutory) orders, 17 of which were granted; and four were final, of which three were granted.

“The underlying problem,” said Wood, “is that up until now, more or less, the courts have operated as the big stick that governments can carry around to thump people when the political outcry gets too great. I think the solution is the courts need to stop playing that role.”

Encampments are when homeless people band together to form a makeshift community, typically in a park, such as Crab Park in Vancouver, or green space. A result of homelessness — driven by cost-of-living pressures, toxic drug abuse, mental health problems, racism and colonialism — the encampments arise out of a need for people to seek mutual support, Wood stated.

But the encampments have stirred discontent from people living in nearby homes and those operating businesses. Some members of the public cite concerns about open fires, drug use and crime.

In recent years, several court decisions in B.C. have established that it is unconstitutional for governments to prevent homeless people from sheltering overnight in public places if there are inadequate spaces to house everyone in need of shelter, Wood wrote. However, the interim injunctions have failed to test the evidence when it comes to assertions that either the encampments are dangerous or moving people elsewhere is viable and more safe for them.

“Safety risks are exaggerated,” asserted Wood, a Harvard-educated, New York-licensed lawyer and Canada Research Chair in Law, Society and Sustainability.

“Although there are a few exceptions, the courts often uncritically accept government claims of safety and security risks and availability of alternative shelter while discounting evidence of the benefits of encampments for unhoused people, the practical inaccessibility of shelter and the harms of continual displacement,” wrote Wood.

For example, Wood noted, courts seldom weigh the practical conditions of single-occupancy rooms (SRO), such as poor building conditions, lack of privacy, limited storage, curfews and no pets policies.

“Courts need to take a more careful look at the risks and benefits of the encampments and alternatives,” said Wood, in an interview with Glacier Media.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

October 26, 2023 - 8016 votes
How do you watch movies nowadays?

Go to cinemas: 256
Stream on Internet: 4223
Mixture of cinemas and streaming: 1754
Don't watch movies: 1783

October 25, 2023 - 11067 votes
Have you reduced the number of times you dine at restaurants?

Yes: 9057
No: 2010

October 24, 2023 - 9452 votes
Was the province right to bring in more stringent rules for short-term rentals?

Yes: 5765
No: 3224
Unsure: 463

October 23, 2023 - 10683 votes
Do you struggle to pay your mortgage or rent during the current economic times?

Yes: 5088
No: 5276
Unsure: 319

October 21, 2023 - 10523 votes
Should business be given another year to pay back pandemic government loans?

Yes: 6321
No: 3560
Unsure: 642



Previous Poll Results

How do you watch movies nowadays?

Total Votes:  8016
Go to cinemas: 
3.19%
Stream on Internet: 
52.68%
Mixture of cinemas and streaming: 
21.88%
Don't watch movies: 
22.24%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


224296
221329