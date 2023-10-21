224415
224547

Should businesses be given another year to pay back pandemic government loans?

Poll: Pay back extension

Castanet - | Story: 453035

Canada's premiers have sent a joint letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal government to extend the repayment period for a year for interest-free loans given to small businesses and non-profits during the pandemic.

The federal government's Canada Emergency Business Account offered interest-free loans of up to $60,000 to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C. Premier David Eby says in a letter to the prime minister that small businesses, like most other Canadians, are feeling squeezed by the rising cost of housing, groceries and other daily essentials, and just when they are starting to recover after the pandemic they are facing higher inflation and interest rates.

The repayment deadline for CEBA loans to qualify for partial loan forgiveness is Jan. 18, 2024.

The emergency business program approved $49.2 billion in loans to small businesses and not-for-profits during the pandemic.

The letter follows the recent request by premiers Doug Ford of Ontario and Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador, that the Bank of Canada consider the human impact of further rate increases, and the potential for additional increases to drive up housing costs.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

October 19, 2023 - 6584 votes
Would you be comfortable seeing you doctor via a fee-based telehealth service?

Yes: 1735
No: 4375
Unsure: 474

October 18, 2023 - 7639 votes
Should Canada have a universal national pharmacare program?

Yes: 4817
No: 2197
Unsure: 625

October 17, 2023 - 9012 votes
Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Yes: 6113
No: 2798
Unsure: 101

October 16, 2023 - 8400 votes
Did B.C. need tighter restrictions on short-term rentals?

Yes: 5641
No: 2322
Unsure: 437

October 14, 2023 - 7647 votes
Will you, or did you, watch the solar eclipse Saturday, Oct. 14?

Yes: 1239
No: 5765
Unsure: 643



Previous Poll Results

Would you be comfortable seeing you doctor via a fee-based telehealth service?

Total Votes:  6585
Yes: 
26.35%
No: 
66.45%
Unsure: 
7.2%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


219510
222531
221329
221960