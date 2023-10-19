Would you be comfortable seeing you doctor via a fee-based telehealth service?

Photo: Pixabay

As the province continues to grapple with its lack of available family doctors, alternative methods of care are popping up.

One Vernon resident, Chris Buckley, was using Telus Health after his family doctor in Vernon retired.

“Telus was great, I only have experience of Telus Health, doctor in your own home and for me, (it was) no waiting, pretty much immediate consolation,” said Buckley.

Telus Health is just one example of a telehealth service, a subscription-based service where people can virtually access a physician for a fee. According to the Ministry of Health, doctors can bill for their insured-services provided to patients, but the cost for patients to use the service is not covered by the Medical Service Plan.

Buckley had been getting Telus Health as a perk through work and was searching for different telehealth services to use when that ended. He’d found one through a company called Maple which he says would have cost him $49 per month.

Even though he had a good experience with Telus Health, Buckley says telehealth services cropping up shouldn’t be considered a solution.

“It’s not a better alternative, sadly. Canada has a distinct lack of doctors which is forcing folks to find an alternative,. There’s a saying ‘necessity is the mother of invention’. There are too few doctors, so a doctors service was set up to fill that hole,” he said.

In addition to fee-based telehealth services, there are publicly funded virtual health services available to B.C. residents and MSP insured people. Buckley found the free services and said he’s disappointed BC doesn’t promote them more.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]