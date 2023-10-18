Should Canada have a universal national pharmacare program?

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

The NDP has sent a message that it wants action on pharmacare, the party’s health critic Don Davies said, calling the matter a “red line” in the New Democrats’ working agreement with Justin Trudeau’s Liberals to keep the minority government in power.

On the weekend, the NDP passed a resolution at a policy convention in Hamilton, which said the party will withdraw its support from the agreement with the Liberals if the government does not commit to “a universal, comprehensive and entirely public pharmacare program.”

“I think it was a crystal-clear message to the government that we want public pharmacare and we expect the Liberals to deliver on the promise,” Mr. Davies told reporters on Parliament Hill on Monday. “It’s going to be a red line for us.”

The New Democrats currently have a supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals in which the NDP supports Mr. Trudeau’s minority government in exchange for a Liberal commitment to act on NDP priority issues. The arrangement is designed to be in place until the fall of 2025.

One of the stipulations of the agreement is the need for “progress toward a universal national pharmacare program by passing a Canada Pharmacare Act by the end of 2023.”

Mr. Davies said Monday that eight million Canadians do not have access to pharmaceutical coverage and millions more have some coverage but at insufficient levels.

He said pharmacare has been recommended by committees dating back to the 1940s. Mr. Davies also said former Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins advised the federal government to act in this area, as well as the House of Commons health committee.

In 2019, Dr. Hoskins chaired an advisory council on the implementation of national pharmacare, which stated that such a program would cost $15.3-billion a year if fully implemented in 2027.

One of the top recommendations in a report by the advisory council was that Ottawa needed to work with provincial and territorial governments to establish a universal, single-payer, public system of prescription drug coverage.

