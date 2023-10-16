Did B.C. need tighter restrictions on short-term rentals?

Photo: Contributed Ingrid Jarret, President and CEO of the BC Hotel Association.

The B.C. hotel industry is taking a victory lap after the provincial government has brought in much-tighter restrictions on short-term rentals.

The new rules will force those offering short-term accommodation to live on the property they're renting and give local government additional tools to enforce bylaws.

“Today is indeed a cause for celebration,” said BC Hotel Association president Ingrid Jarrett in an email to members.

Jarrett called the new legislation “groundbreaking” and a “monumental victory in our pursuit of affordable housing access for our industry.”

The hotel sector has said the high cost of housing has made it hard to find and attract staff. Short-term rentals also, of course, directly compete for accommodation dollars.

“We are thrilled that this legislation incorporates every recommendation that the BC Hotel Association has long championed,” Jarrett said. “These recommendations encompass crucial elements that will support long-term housing availability.”

Platforms like Airbnb and VRBO will also now require a business license for listings, when required by the municipality, and share data with the government. A provincial registry of short-term rentals will be created.

Jarrett thanked the government for their “proactive approach.”

“If passed, this groundbreaking short-term rental policy will not only set a new national standard but also serve as a model for the entire country,” Jarrett said.

“These practical, research-driven regulations are positioned to prioritize the housing needs of British Columbia's residents, returning rental housing to the long-term market – a move that benefits both our industry and employees who have faced housing challenges.”

